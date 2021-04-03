Gardaí reiterate restrictions on travel ahead of planned protest in Cork city centre

Gardaí have said 'attending an organised event is not a reasonable excuse to travel' ahead of an anti-lockdown protest due to take place in Cork city today from 2pm.

The event, which is advertised as a peaceful public assembly, is being organised by the ‘Independent Campaign for TRUTH and Proper Public Healthcare’.

Spokesperson Diarmaid Ó Cadhla said the Government's continued imposition of restriction in order to fight the Covid-19 pndemic is a continued denial of fundamental civil rights.

Mr Ó Cadhla also said the decision to continue lockdown will further damage people’s health.

Twin sisters Katriona and Pamela Mackey spoke of the need to end lockdowns at a protest in the city last month.

The ‘Parade for Truth’ is due to begin 2pm beside the National Monument on Grand Parade, from where protesters will march down St Patrick’s Street, to a rally outside Brown Thomas which will be addressed by a number of speakers and musicians, all demanding an end to the lockdown.

The protest has been criticised by Labour Councillor John Maher,who said it will not achieve anything but putting vulnerable people at risk of infection.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Maher said the planned gathering annoyed him.

“I get it, I want to meet my family, I want to enjoy a pint, I want to go to the beach and on holidays, but I am mindful of vulnerable people in the community that are not vaccinated.

“We are being asked to listen to the advice of Nphet and have some respect for the frontline workers, many of whom are not vaccinated, such as Gardaí, Pharmacy staff and supermarket employees.”

There was a large and visible police presence in the city for a similar protest, organised by the same group, on March 6.

In a statement to The Echo, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said attending an organised event is not a reasonable excuse to travel outside your home.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force," a spokesperson said. "Regulation 8 places restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors. This is a penal regulation. Regulation 4 places restrictions on travel outside the home except for a reasonable excuse. This is a penal regulation.”

Concluding the Garda spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Regulations and Guidelines, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”