Drinking and urinating at The Lough ‘a disgrace’

“I’m sure we’re the only people that pray for rain. It’s just beyond a joke really,” local resident Jade Millar told.
Lough View Terrace residents, as well as other locals, have said that those drinking at The Lough are urinating by their homes. They have called for the laneway by the homes to be gated off from the public.
Ms Millar, who three children, described recent behaviour in the area as “a disgrace”.
She said that she cannot always let her children out to play.
“I understand that, when you need to go to the loo, you need to go to the loo and there should be a toilet at The Lough, but going in people’s gardens… it’s unbelievable.”
She described last Thursday night in particular as “very bad”.
Gardaí attended a large gathering at The Lough on Thursday, following which they confirmed one male was arrested for public order offences.
Gardaí stated that a number of fixed payment notices were also issued and said that active patrols were continuing in the area.
Another Lough View Terrace resident, who did not wish to be named, said the behaviour in the last year, particularly with the recent good weather, has been the worst they have ever seen.
“That makes it worse for us — the good weather. This weekend is going to be a joke.”