Drinking and urinating at The Lough ‘a disgrace’

SOME “terrified” residents near the Lough are dreading the Easter weekend following recent incidents of large gatherings and outdoor drinking in the area.

“I’m sure we’re the only people that pray for rain. It’s just beyond a joke really,” local resident Jade Millar told The Echo.

Lough View Terrace residents, as well as other locals, have said that those drinking at The Lough are urinating by their homes. They have called for the laneway by the homes to be gated off from the public.

Ms Millar, who three children, described recent behaviour in the area as “a disgrace”.

“My 11-year-old came in and said there’s someone in my garden going to the loo. In front of children.”

She said that she cannot always let her children out to play.

“I understand that, when you need to go to the loo, you need to go to the loo and there should be a toilet at The Lough, but going in people’s gardens… it’s unbelievable.”

She described last Thursday night in particular as “very bad”.

Gardaí attended a large gathering at The Lough on Thursday, following which they confirmed one male was arrested for public order offences.

Gardaí stated that a number of fixed payment notices were also issued and said that active patrols were continuing in the area.

Another Lough View Terrace resident, who did not wish to be named, said the behaviour in the last year, particularly with the recent good weather, has been the worst they have ever seen.

“That makes it worse for us — the good weather. This weekend is going to be a joke.”

Another local resident, who is in his 80s, described the recent behaviour as “a disgrace”.

He said he would like to see a gate erected at the laneway by the homes on Lough View Terrace, but stated that he “probably won’t see it [his] lifetime”.

“It was the same last summer with the lockdown and it’s getting worse now to be honest.

“We’ve been living here for the best part of 60 years and we’ve never seen anything like this.”

He said that he used to be proud to call the area home, but “not any ore”.

“If I was a young man, I would sell up and get out,” he added.

Another resident said that the only alternatives he could see were public toilets for The Lough, or else a gate.

“The main issue is that they’re coming up the lane and they’re urinating on my door and my wall, and there are young families [in the area],” he said.

The resident, who is in his 60s and has been living in his home for over 20 years, said he was now looking to move as a result of the incidents over the last year. He described the recent behaviour as “frightening”.

“I am absolutely terrified,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that it is “absolutely terrible what residents are having to endure at the minute. The Lough is an amenity for people to enjoy and it’s all well and good, but people need to enjoy it in a way that’s respectful of residents and a lot what of what is happening at the minute is not at all respectful of the residents in Lough Villas or Lough View Terrace and some of the other areas as well.”

He said the implementation of a gate, and possibly public toilets, were important steps.