Watch: Outrage and fear as crowds of youths gather at local amenity after dark

Gardai have confirmed they have received a number of complaints about youths congregating at Bells Field on Friday night.

Speaking to The Echo, Gardaí said they had gotten a few calls about the area along with other areas and they were “under pressure” to respond to them all.

Locals in the area said that they saw parents dropping off children to the amenity site and a number of gangs of youths arriving after dark to drink at the field.

Loud music and crowds chattering could be heard from videos taken by passers-by to the area, the noise affecting the surrounding residential areas.