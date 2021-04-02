Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 21:17

Watch: Outrage and fear as crowds of youths gather at local amenity after dark

Watch: Outrage and fear as crowds of youths gather at local amenity after dark

Scenes at Bells Field on Friday, April 2. Large crowds gathered after dark to drink and socialise.

Roisin Burke

Gardai have confirmed they have received a number of complaints about youths congregating at Bells Field on Friday night.

Speaking to The Echo, Gardaí said they had gotten a few calls about the area along with other areas and they were “under pressure” to respond to them all.

Locals in the area said that they saw parents dropping off children to the amenity site and a number of gangs of youths arriving after dark to drink at the field.

Loud music and crowds chattering could be heard from videos taken by passers-by to the area, the noise affecting the surrounding residential areas.

Read More

Truck driver fined for driving without due care and attention after lorry's load caught overhanging Christmas lights

More in this section

Crash on major Cork road causes tailbacks Crash on major Cork road causes tailbacks
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Covid-19 latest: 19 additional cases recorded in Cork
Gardaí urge people of Cork to abide by Covid restrictions on Easter weekend Gardaí urge people of Cork to abide by Covid restrictions on Easter weekend
corkbells fieldnorthside
Truck driver fined for driving without due care and attention after lorry's load caught overhanging Christmas lights

Truck driver fined for driving without due care and attention after lorry's load caught overhanging Christmas lights

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY