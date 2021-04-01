Covid-19 latest: 43 confirmed cases in Cork and 761 nationally 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed of 18 additional deaths among people with COVID-19 and 761 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February.

There have now been 4,705 deaths of people with COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 31 March, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 236,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases, 43 are in Cork, 372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU and there have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 29 March, there have been 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland and 590,688 people have received their first dose while 228,988 people have received their second dose.