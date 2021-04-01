Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 17:27

Covid-19 latest: 43 confirmed cases in Cork and 761 nationally 

Covid-19 latest: 43 confirmed cases in Cork and 761 nationally 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 761 additional cases of COVID-19, 43 of which are in Cork.

Maeve Lee

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed of 18 additional deaths among people with COVID-19 and 761 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February.

There have now been 4,705 deaths of people with COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 31 March, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 236,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases, 43 are in Cork, 372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU and there have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 29 March, there have been 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland and 590,688 people have received their first dose while 228,988 people have received their second dose.

Read More

Vaccination centre at City Hall to rollout vaccine to healthcare workers from tomorrow

More in this section

Vaccination centre at City Hall to rollout vaccine to healthcare workers from tomorrow Vaccination centre at City Hall to rollout vaccine to healthcare workers from tomorrow
Eight months for carrying a blade; Cork man had six previous convictions for possession of a knife Eight months for carrying a blade; Cork man had six previous convictions for possession of a knife
'We are asking people to think about their own safety': Irish Coast Guard and RNLI issue water safety plea for Easter holidays  'We are asking people to think about their own safety': Irish Coast Guard and RNLI issue water safety plea for Easter holidays 
#covid-19
Garda stock

'Despite constant advice, people are still attending': Thousands of fines issued in relation to parties parties

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY