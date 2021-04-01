Woman appears in court in relation to allegedly keeping a pony in poor conditions

A woman appeared at Cork District Court on charges related to alleged animal cruelty for keeping a pony in poor conditions in the Mayfield area.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the allegations in the case against Lorraine Hogan of 60 Liffey Park, Mayfield, Cork, to see if Judge Olann Kelleher would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level.

“It is alleged she was in possession of a pony tied to a post in a green area and found in a state of distress, dehydration and very poor health,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case and he adjourned it to allow time for prosecution evidence to be sent to the defence.

The first charge states that on June 15 2020 at Gweedore Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, she did cruelly keep a horse without caring for its medical, physical and nutritional needs, namely a Skewbald Gelding Miniature Pony, contrary to Section 1 Protection of Animals Act and Control of Horses Act.

The second charge states that on the same date and place she had a protected animal in her possession or under her control, without having regard to the animal's nature, type, species, breed, development, adaption, domestication, physiological and behavarioural needs and environment, and that she failed to take all necessary steps to ensure the animal was kept and treated in a manner that safeguarded the health and welfare of the animal, contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

Finally, Lorraine Hogan is charged with keeping the Pony without a passport relating to that animal, relating to European Communities regulations.