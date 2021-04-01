Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 08:46

Cork woman who made international headlines jailed for stealing false eyelashes

Liam Heylin

A Cork woman who made international headlines for being jailed for damaging a Pringles container got jail again – for stealing false eyelashes.

Stealing €392 worth of false eyelashes from a pharmacy saw the young woman jailed for six months yesterday.

The same young woman was jailed for two months back in November 2018 for causing criminal damage to the amount of €1.50 by popping open a tube of Pringles crisps inside in Tesco supermarket at Mahon Point.

27-year-old Kathleen McDonagh of 1 Inchera Close, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing the eyelashes at Boots in Merchants Quay, Cork, on September 28, 2020.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 35 convictions including ten for theft.

Donal Daly, solicitor, said to Judge Olann Kelleher, “You will be familiar with her. She has regrettably been the victim of a lot of violence. She accepts she has a difficulty here today.” 

Judge Kelleher acknowledged the evidence in mitigation but commented, “This is about the fourth time I have heard all this. And the thieving is not stopping.” 

The judge imposed a three-month sentence on the eyelashes theft and he also activated a three-month suspended sentence. It had been suspended on the basis that she would not commit another offence. The three-month sentences were made consecutive.

Keenan is appealing the six months and lodged €400 for that purpose and an independent surety was approved in the sum of €400.

Keenan’s jail sentence for causing damage to a Pringles container made international headlines and was picked up by Time magazine’s website.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said McDonagh entered the Tesco store in Mahon Point on December 27, 2016, and went to the self-scan area. Two security officers viewed her on camera and identified her as a person barred from the store for previous interactions.

“As the security officers approached her, she opened the Pringles and removed the foil top and she said ‘I opened it so you have to leave me pay for it’,” said Insp Kennelly.

“It was damaged and not fit for resale, with a loss of €1.50. She said she wanted to buy the Pringles but she had no permission to be in the store,” the inspector said.

