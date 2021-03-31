'Your actions could protect a loved family member or dear friend': Gardaí issue Easter warning

REDUCE your social contacts this Easter Weekend – the plea from gardaí as the Covid-19 public health restrictions continue.

Gardaí are warning that the regulations provide for travel restrictions outside a person’s place of residence except for a reasonable excuse or necessary journey.

Travel to second/holiday homes, family gatherings and religious services are not provided for as a ‘reasonable excuse’ in the regulations.

People found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations can be subject to a fine of €100.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: "An Garda Síochána is acutely aware the impact of Covid-19 is having on the communities that we live in. Public Health regulations are in place for the protection of the most vulnerable in our society.

"I appeal to everyone to make that extra effort this Easter weekend to comply with the Regulations, which remain in place. Your actions this weekend could protect a loved family member or dear friend.

"We are here to help and support our communities and the most vulnerable citizens. If you know of someone or suspect someone needs support during this time, please contact your local Garda station.”

While acknowledging that people need to avail of fresh air and enjoy their time off, gardaí are urging people to remember to abide by public health regulations and observe social distancing, wear face coverings, and wash your hands.

Gardaí also advise if a public amenity appears to be crowded, please change your plans and revisit at a different time.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to motorists to slow down on approach to checkpoints, please follow the signals and directional signs and cooperate with members of An Garda Síochána.

And a spokesperson said: “When visiting public amenities for outdoor exercise within 5km of your home please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk.

"As has been the case previously, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.”

The spokesman added: “An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.”