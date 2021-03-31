UCC student wins rare spot on international activism programme

A University College Cork student is one of just 40 students from around the world to be selected for an international programme that seeks to empower civic engagement and activism.

Peruvian indigenous lawyer Maria Torres has been chosen to take part in the Next Generation Leaders Program, a project that connects participants with other students around the world to discuss diverse and ethical approaches to activism.

The young leaders will examine themes of Pandemic Recovery and Resilience, Innovations in Gender Equity and Civic Engagement Futures through international exchange.

Maria is an international masters student of Government and Politics at UCC College of Arts Celtic Studies and Social Sciences.

She serves as a parliamentary adviser at the Commission for Andean, Amazonian and Afro-Peruvian Peoples, Environment and Ecology at the Congress of the Republic of Peru.

She is also a political activist for indigenous peoples’ rights and has advocated for reclaiming indigenous identity in Peru.

Ms Torres is delighted to be selected:

"I am really grateful to UCC and the Talloires Network, for their commitment with civic engagement."

"It is so exciting to have the possibility to share with a broader international community how reclaiming indigenous identity could be a driving force to challenge structural social problems in Latin America,” she said.

Maria’s candidate application was supported by staff at the Civic and Community Engagement Office and International Office at UCC.

Cliona Maher, UCC International Officer welcomed her selection:

“Maria is an inspiring leader and a wonderful representative for UCC and how Higher Education can work towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” she added.

Professor John O’Halloran, Interim President of UCC, said:

“Maria is a great example of our many students who demonstrate themselves to be socially responsible, effective, global citizens, who recognise and challenge inequality.

“We strive to nurture these attributes and are immensely proud to see the leadership our students and graduates demonstrate in these areas," he said.