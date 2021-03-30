Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 09:38

Magazine Road residents back call for laws on multi-occupancy

Magazine Road residents back call for laws on multi-occupancy

Residents of Magazine Road & Surrounding Area Residents Association, Cork.

Breda Graham

MAGAZINE Road Residents’ Association has welcomed Cork City Council’s motion calling on the Government to introduce legislation on houses of multi-occupancy (HMOs).

The motion, calling on the Government to introduce the legislation regarding the management, maintenance, and standards specific to houses of multi-occupancy was passed by Cork City Council recently.

The chairwoman of the association, Catherine Clancy, said the legislation should include standards concerning bedrooms, the number of bathrooms, shared space, general condition, and other health-and-safety concerns of tenants. “This would ensure that these HMOs are fit for purpose,” she said.

Ms Clancy said that support from the council and its councillors “reinforces” the association’s previous calls for legislation on HMOs.

“There are well over 2,000 of these type properties in the South and North West wards in Cork City,” Ms Clancy said. 

“The experience of residents around UCC, here in Cork, and the ongoing experience of residents in Limerick and Galway shows that this is a national issue that requires urgent action by our legislators.”

Ms Clancy said that the association is calling for the licensing of all landlords; a test for rented properties that they meet certain criteria and be fit for purpose; a public register of the owners or management companies of all rented properties; and a limit of three months rent that the landlord can ask for in advance.

It is also calling for local authorities to be given the legislative power to license the HMOs and for legislators to make changes to planning laws, so that planning applications are a statutory requirement for the change-of-use of a two- or three-bedroom residential property to a multi-occupancy house with up to five or 10 bedrooms.

Read More

Rent in Cork City 'spiralling out of control': New report shows costs of renting in Cork increased amid pandemic 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun Mar 28, 2021 Beacon Hospital issues apology; Independent review to be conducted into operation of vaccination centre
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Garda alerted to incident after hearing shouting outside station on Cork's northside 
'Repugnant and unacceptable': Taoiseach on Beacon Hospital vaccine controversy  'Repugnant and unacceptable': Taoiseach on Beacon Hospital vaccine controversy 
housing
No contact with UK about receiving surplus vaccines, Taoiseach says

No contact with UK about receiving surplus vaccines, Taoiseach says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY