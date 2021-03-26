Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 11:20

Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine system comes into force

As of 4am on Friday, all passengers arriving into Ireland from one of the 33 countries deemed high risk by the Government will have to quarantine for 12 nights at a hotel.

Michelle Devane, PA

IRELAND'S mandatory hotel quarantine system has come into effect for passengers arriving from countries flagged as high risk for Covid-19 transmission.

The stay could be reduced if a person receives a negative test for the virus taken on day 10 of quarantine.

Countries on the list include Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

Travellers are required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility and to pre-pay for their stay.

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantining went live on the Government website earlier this week.

The cost per adult traveller for a 12-night stay inclusive of all services is 1,875 euro.

The Tifco Hotel Group, which has been appointed as the service provider, will provide full board accommodation, as well as ground transportation, security services and health and wellbeing services.

The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry is the first hotel to begin receiving quarantining travellers.

If a person does not fulfil the legal requirement for mandatory hotel quarantine they are committing an offence, and can be fined up to 2,500 euro and/or a six-month prison sentence.

The new quarantine rules also apply to any passenger who arrives in the country from any other country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 carried out no more than 72 hours before they arrive in Ireland.

Those passengers will have to pay a day rate of 150 euro.

The Defence Forces will not be involved in the everyday security or care of passengers in mandatory hotel quarantining.

According to the Government's Covid-19 guidelines, anyone who arrives into Ireland from a country not deemed high risk must quarantine at home provided they have a negative PCR test.

