New data shows which parts of Cork are reporting the highest and lowest number of Covid cases 

There has been a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases confirmed across six local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork, with five areas showing increases and four remaining the same as reported last week.

The new figures from the Covid-19 Data Hub show the number of cases reported from March 9 to 22 across all LEAs.

Nationally, the Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people stands at 158.3 — up from 148 last week.

Last week, all LEAs in both Cork City and county came in below this figure and this trend continued for the two-week period between March 9 to 22, according to the data.

Highest incidence

The highest 14-day incidence rate recorded in Cork was again in the Mallow LEA, with an incidence rate of 99.5 and 29 cases, although this was down from 31 cases reported in the previous 14-day period and an incidence rate of 106.3.

Cork City South Central LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate, with 38 cases and an incidence rate of 98.3.

This is an increase on the 33 cases reported in the previous 14-day period, when the incidence rate stood at 85.3.

Meanwhile, in the Cork North West LEA, 31 cases were reported and an incidence rate of 71.1 — up from 20 cases and an incidence rate of 49.8 in the previous two-week period.

In Cork City South East LEA, 18 cases were reported, while the incidence rate was 42.1 — up from 16 cases and an incidence rate of 37.4 last week.

In West Cork, seven Covid cases were reported in the Bantry/West Cork LEA, where the incidence rate was 31.2.

In the previous 14-day period, less than five cases of Covid-19 were reported in the area.

The Bandon/Kinsale LEA recorded 11 Covid cases and an incidence rate of 29.5, which was an increase when compared to eight cases and a rate of 21.5 reported last week.

The Kanturk LEA recorded an incidence rate of 24.1, with just six cases — which was the same as in the previous two weeks.

Skibbereen LEA and Macroom LEA saw less than five cases.

This also reflected no change in those areas from the March 2 to 15 period.

Cork City South West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 23.4, with 11 cases, which also represents no change.

Significant decreases

Notably, Carrigaline LEA and Midleton LEA, which also includes Youghal, both saw significant decreases in the number of Covid-19 cases reported.

Eight Covid cases were reported in the Carrigaline LEA, where the incidence rate was 22.8, down from 15 cases reported in the previous 14-day period and an incidence rate of 42.7.

In the Midleton LEA, 20 cases were reported and the incidence rate was 44 — down from 33 cases and an incidence rate of 72.6 in the two-weeks prior.

Cork City North East LEA reported 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and an incidence rate of 47.4 — down from 32 cases and an incidence rate of 75.9.

Other decreases in cases occurred in the Fermoy LEA, the Cobh LEA and the Mallow LEA.

The Fermoy LEA recorded 30 cases and an incidence rate of 82.4, while the Cobh LEA recorded 22 cases and an incidence rate of 64.5.

The Mallow LEA recorded 29 cases and an incidence rate of 99.5.