'It was an inept attempt': Four months in jail for man who stole hair-straightener from Cork salon 

Stealing a hair-straightener resulted in a four-month jail term for the culprit.

Seán Kelleher of no fixed address and previously of Glenthorn Drive, Dublin Hill, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing the GHD product at Peter Mark at Blackpool shopping centre on October 24 2019.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the stolen property was recovered.

The sergeant said the accused had previous convictions including two for theft.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “It was a hair-straightening type machine.

"He was under the influence of intoxicants. It was an inept attempt to steal something.

“A store detective immediately saw what he was doing. He handed it over as soon as he was approached, and the guards were called.”

The solicitor said the accused had since addressed his addiction problems.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the four-month jail term.