Around 1,400 healthcare workers first to be vaccinated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh's vaccination centre

Around 1,400 healthcare staff are set to be vaccinated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s vaccination centre this week.

The vaccination centre will open its doors tomorrow with between 650 and 700 healthcare workers to be vaccinated on Thursday and Friday of this week.

The vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be part of a network of five vaccination centres across six locations in Cork.

The rollout of the vaccine at the centre will follow the Government’s Provisional Allocation Groups with healthcare workers being vaccinated this week and people in category four, those at a very high risk of Covid-19, being vaccinated from Tuesday next week.

Vaccination Lead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Aífe O’Connell, who is a Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM2) on the paediatric ward at Mercy University Hospital (MUH), said that there will be “a huge variety of healthcare workers” being vaccinated over the coming two days.

It is expected that almost all frontline healthcare workers in Cork, both public and private, will be vaccinated by the end of the month.

From left to right: Aífe O'Connell (Mercy UH) is Lead Co-ordinator at the vaccination centre, with colleagues Noreen O'Leary, CUH; Berni O'Sullivan, CUH and Natasha Lewis, St Finbarr's at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

In terms of staff, there will be a number of healthcare workers who will work the 12-hour shifts at the centre, including nurses, volunteers, medics, and retirees.

As vaccine supply into the country increases and as the national vaccination rollout moves through the vaccination groups identified by the Government, the centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be used for the vaccination of various groups.

The centre has 30 booths and a maximum capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day, a capacity that is not expected to be in use until later in the vaccination rollout.

The vaccination centre at Pairc Ui Chaoimh will administer its first vaccinations to healthcare workers on Thursday. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Ms O’Connell said: “We’ll be starting with 10 to 15 booths and then we’ll be able to scale that up, our maximum capacity would be 30 booths, one vaccinator per booth, and as and when the vaccine is available we’ll scale it up."

Depending on vaccine supply and the numbers required to be vaccinated, the centre will have the capability to operate seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

She said that staff are “excited” to see the centre open after all their hard work.

“It’s such a big team of people that have been involved in getting us to where we are right now, I think people just want to get the doors open and see the benefit of the hard work and the smiles on peoples’ faces we hope and hopefully it will run smoothly,” she said.