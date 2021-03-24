'Family had to be a priority': Owner of well-known Cork garden centre reveals heartbreaking reason for stepping back

THE owner of Griffins Garden Centre issued a heartbreaking post on Facebook outlining her difficult decision to step away from the business.

Margaret Griffin has vowed to honour her customers by temporarily reopening the business for two months when restrictions are lifted. This will give customers the opportunity to redeem gift cards and enjoy Griffins for the last time. She has promised to turn these bittersweet few weeks into a time of celebration and memories.

Taking to Facebook, Ms Griffin said it was the hardest message she has ever had to post. She spoke of how challenges over the last few months led them to make the painful decision.

"This is the hardest post I have ever put up," Ms Griffin said.

"I know some of our customers know this news already, but for others it will be the first time you will have heard about our dream business coming to an end."

She went on to explain the challenges being experienced behind the scenes.

"Just before Christmas, my husband was diagnosed with Prostate cancer, which was devastating news," she said.

"But we are blessed that this cancer has not spread so his prognosis is very good, thank God.

"Most of you will know that John was the brains behind all our home-grown plants. He has been growing plants since he was 13. He grew tomatoes and cucumbers commercially for years. Then, when we got married, he changed over to the patio and colour plant market."

She described how he built the business.

"He grew exclusively for Griffins. Most of our success was due to his quality plants. It was our unique selling-point. John has decided with his brush with cancer, that the stress of growing in volume for Griffins, was more than he could cope with at this time, so he retired as a grower And that leads to my decision to retire Griffins Garden Centre Ltd., my Business dream of 35 years."

Margaret also paid tribute to her staff.

"To all our staff, I thank you so much.

"It was such a hard decision to make, but the time came when family had to be a priority.

"Having a family-run business is difficult and 15-hour days were the norm for most of those 35 years. So now payback time for a more normal life."

Margaret emphasised that she will not be selling the business and hopes to lease it out so staff can retain their jobs.

"We just could not bear to put our dream up for sale. But I am working with our estate agent to lease Griffins and hopefully, all our wonderful staff will be back to look after you all again soon, in a new and exciting venture."