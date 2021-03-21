Council urged to expedite flood works in Cork village as councillors highlight impact of delays on residents 

County Councillors have urged the local authority to expedite flood works in Ballinhassig due to the undue stress and anxiety the delays are causing local residents.

In a recent update, County Engineer Kevin Morey told the Southern Committee councillors that the Office of Public Works has asked Cork County Council to take on the role of client and project manager for the major flood works scheme needed in Ballinhassig.

Mr Morey said that the Council had relayed back to the OPW that they would need additional resources to do so and the OPW has given approval in principle for further resources to be made available in order for Cork County Council to be able to do this.

The Engineer said Cork County Council and the OPW are currently discussing the details of this arrangement.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said that it was welcome that the resource issue was being ironed out at this stage and that there was approval in principle.

“I would like to highlight the huge anxiety experienced by residents over the past few weeks, with the heavy rain that we had. They went through a horrendous few days, taking action themselves, hiring pumps, staying up all night trying to prevent their properties from being flooded.

“I just wanted to highlight that with a view to really emphasising the need to progress this scheme. We need to move on to the next phase as soon as possible. I would ask that the scheme is prioritised as much as possible.”

Independent Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan agreed with his council colleague.

“When I joined the council in 2019, the update was much the same, there has been a bit of progress and I welcome that.

“I can’t emphasis how important this is for the people of Ballinhassig. There are eight houses, seven can’t get insurance, there are residents in their 60s and 70s, it is not easy on them," he said.