Council asked to consider opening permanent toilet facilities at popular Cork amenity

Public toilets will be made available at Roberts Cove and Rocky Bay a month earlier this year, due to increased activity in the area.

The portable public toilets in Roberts Cove and Rocky Bay are normally provided from July 1, but this year they will be in place from June 1.

The development was the result of calls from outgoing Fine Gael Councillor Aidan Lombard who specifically requested that the toilets were made available early.

“With everything we are going through with Covid I think there is going to be a lot more activity in Roberts Cove and Rocky Bay this year and just having those facilities there a month early would make a huge difference.”

In response, the Carrigaline Municipal District agreed to his request and stated that the facilities would be in place from the start of June.

Mr Lombard, who at the meeting announced his intention to retire from politics in the coming weeks said he very much wanted to welcome it and thanked the MD for agreeing to do that.

Following on from this successful request, Mr Lombard said that permanent facilities at Roberts Cove should be looked at in the future.

“I think it is an ideal candidate, we own land down there, so I think we should watch out for that, as we could deliver on our own land quite easily.”