Counterfeit wine worth €300k seized in Cork 

Counterfeit wine worth over €300,000 was seized in Cork by Revenue officers this week.

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 24,750 litres of counterfeit wine at the Tivoli Container Terminal in Cork following the search of an unaccompanied container that had originated from the Netherlands.

The counterfeit alcohol has an estimated retail value of almost €302,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €161,500.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295