Inland Fisheries Ireland angling for fishing videos with new competition 

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched a ‘Why I love to fish’ video competition as part of Go Fishing Week 2021.

As part of the new competition, IFI is asking people to submit a short video of their fishing adventures and to tell them what fishing means to them.

Entries will be welcomed from individuals or groups, fishing clubs, youth clubs, centres and projects.

The competition is open to everyone over 18 years of age, with entries in with the chance of receiving fishing tackle to the value of €100 along with a range of other prizes.

The new competition invites people to submit videos of their fishing adventures.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said:

"We want to hear why you love to fish, why is fishing is important to you and how would you recommend it to someone looking to take up a hobby."

This year, the Go Fishing Week 2021 has moved into a virtual programme of events, and wellbeing and sharing have become important themes for the week.

“We want you to participate and share why angling is a past time that anyone can take up,” added Ms Campion.

The closing date for entries is Friday, 9 April.

More information on the competition and how to apply is available here.