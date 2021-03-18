Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 09:22

Almost 400 homes and apartments proposed for Cork city suburb

Plans for the construction of almost 400 homes and apartments are in the pipeline for Cork's northside. Stock image. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sarah O’Dwyer

Plans for the construction of almost 400 homes and apartments are in the pipeline for Cork's northside.

O'Flynn Construction Co. are at the pre application consultation stage for their strategic housing development (SHD) proposal.

The plans could see 386 residential units constructed at a site at Ballyhooly Road, Ballyvolane.

The proposals are divided into 226 houses and 160 apartments. A creche is also included in the proposal.

Whether the plans can proceed to the formal SHD planning application stage is due to be decided by May 4.

The pre-application consultation is a required step for those who wish to apply for planning permission for a SHD with the board.

Discussions between the developers and the board often result in some changes to the original plans, and updated plans can then be submitted under the fast-track SHD scheme.

