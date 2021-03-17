Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 20:31

Taoiseach dons 'A Hug For You' pin designed by Adam King during St Patrick's Day proceedings

Adam King and his father David are pictured before The Late Late Show for a special segment on RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Picture Andrees Poveda

Breda Graham

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has this evening shared on social media his ‘A Hug For You’ pin designed by Cork boy Adam King.

Mr Martin proudly wore the pin during his virtual meeting with US president Joe Biden earlier today marking St Patrick’s Day celebrations with a difference for both countries.

The ‘A Hug For You’ phrase was coined by six-year-old Adam and quickly went viral following his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show last year when he first stole the hearts of the nation.

This led to the launch of his ‘A Hug For You’ Valentine’s Day cards, with a special message and a virtual hug for each recipient.

As a result of the sales of the cards, Adam managed to raise €250,000 for Temple Street and the Cork University Hospital Charity.

Following their success, an additional round of the ‘Hug For You’ cards was released for Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day.

