Gardaí renew appeal to people to stay home; high visibility patrols to continue this evening

An Garda Síochána has renewed its advice to people to stay home to stay safe this St Patrick’s Day and avoid large gatherings and house parties.

A significant policing operation is in place right across the country today.

An Garda Síochána said it has observed overwhelming compliance by the public in support of the current Public Health Regulations and Guidelines.

A number of events organised on social media have transpired, it said, but with limited numbers in attendance.

Up to 3pm today An Garda Síochána has arrested 16 persons (13 male, 3 female) associated with these events in the Dublin area.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: "This has not been a normal St Patrick's Day. I acknowledge the huge level of compliance and social responsibility demonstrated today.

“I appeal to the public to continue this effort into this evening, please do not engage in house gatherings or parties or congregate in public spaces and amenities.’

This evening, An Garda Síochána will continue high visibility patrolling at public amenities, conducting checkpoints focused on non-essential travel and people exercising outside 5km of their home, road safety activity and large gatherings that may occur across the country.

Gardaí said that it is important that people enjoy the good weather and avail of fresh air, but urged that people do so in accordance with Public Health Regulations.

“If a public amenity appears to be crowded please change your plans and revisit at a later time.

"When visiting public amenities within 5km of your home please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As has been the case previously, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to the public not to arrange or attend house parties or gatherings this evening. These events put not just those attending, but everyone they meet afterwards, at risk of catching Covid-19.”