'Think before you act' this St Patrick's Day: Hospital group urge people to stick to Covid guidelines

As the temperatures are set to increase over the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday, management at the South/South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to continue to follow the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines to ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

They are urging members of the public not to make any unnecessary journeys outside of their 5km and to continue to reduce their social contacts and keep their distance from others.

Management at the hospitals acknowledge that staying at home and staying isolated is very difficult, but want to remind people again that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South/South West Hospital Group said: “This bank holiday, we are urging members of the public to continue to abide by the guidelines regarding Covid-19 and in particular the social distancing and travel guidelines.

"Across the S/SWHG, hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. The S/SWHG is very proud of our dedicated staff and how they have responded to this challenge.

"The perseverance which staff across the Group have shown and their on-going commitment to providing the best possible care is greatly appreciated."

He continued: “Please think before you act and ask yourself, is this journey really necessary, am I keeping the appropriate distance, following cough etiquette and washing my hands.

"People should be aware that our hospitals remain open for people who are unwell and need treatment. The emergency departments across the S/SWHG have a number of measures in place, patients presenting will be placed on the Covid pathway or the non-Covid pathway. So people should be assured and know that they will receive the care and treatment they need.”

People are reminded if they are feeling unwell, they should contact their GP/Out of Hours Service or go to the Emergency Department if they require urgent treatment.