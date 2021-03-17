Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 13:06

Cope Foundation fundraising challenge sees people as far away as Canada take part

Sarah Lynch, who is supported by Cope Foundation led out the 300,000 Steps Challenge in February, pictured with Lola the dog at Gardiners Hill. Picture: Darragh Kane

Amy Nolan

IN its second year, the ‘300,000 Steps Challenge for Cope Foundation’ saw international engagement this year, with people from Cork to Galway to Canada clocking up their daily 10,000 steps.

The challenge was to complete 300,000 steps in the 28 days of February, all while raising much-needed funds for Cope Foundation.

A combined total of 516,000,000 steps were completed last month — the equivalent distance of traveling back and forth from Cork to New Zealand 11 times.

Companies, schools, GAA clubs, people supported by Cope Foundation, Cope Foundation staff and individuals took part in the challenge while adhering to the 5km travel limit under current Level 5 restrictions.

Ernst & Young (EY) supported this year’s initiative and EY staff teams across Munster tracked their daily steps and fundraised online for Cope Foundation.

Sarah Lynch, who is supported by Cope Foundation, led out the 300,000 Steps Challenge.

“I did very well in the 300,000 Steps Challenge, I had more steps than what was needed in the end and it was great fun,” she said.

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive at Cope Foundation, said the charity is delighted with the success of this year’s challenge.

“Cope Foundation is one of the largest providers of services and supports to people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism in Ireland. We are committed to delivering person-centered services and supports to people right across Cork city and county and empowering people we support to live their lives.

“We were delighted to work with EY’s team as part of our 300,000 Steps Challenge.

“They share our vision of inclusion and building a better world and workplace by maximising the power of all differences,” he added.

All funds raised will go towards projects and programmes that empower and support people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across Cork city and county.








