Two big Euromillions wins in Cork!

Two EuroMillions players in Cork have won over €100,000 each in Fridays night’s draw.

The two lucky EuroMillions players from Cork, who won €123,876 each, came close to splitting the €60,764,885 jackpot on offer on Friday, March 12 EuroMillions draw after they both matched five numbers and one lucky star.

The two winning tickets were both Quick Pick selections and were purchased at Hannon’s service station in Newmarket and at the Bandon Books store at the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon.

Geraldine Hannon and her husband Gerard have run Hannon’s service station on Church Street in Newmarket for the past 22 years. It is a family-run store at the heart of the community and the owner told of the huge excitement that took over the community following the news of the win.

“It has been an absolutely magical weekend for us and of course one of our very lucky customer. After we got the all-important call from the National Lottery on Friday night, news of the massive win spread like wildfire in the local community and we are all absolutely thrilled for the local winner.

“As a family-run business, this win means the world to us as it is our first big lottery win and it’s a bit of good news that everybody needed locally. While they may have been just one number short of the €60 million jackpot, €123,876 is still a life-altering win and I hope that they enjoy every penny of it,” Geraldine said.

While there was no winner of the €60,764,885 jackpot last Friday, Tuesday's jackpot will now roll to a life-changing €70 million (estimated).