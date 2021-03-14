Local councillor condemns vandalism of headstones at Ballincollig graveyard

A local councillor has condemned the vandalism of the Church of St Mary and St John’s graveyard in Ballincollig.

Gardaí confirmed that an investigation into an act of criminal damage that occurred on Friday night and into Saturday morning at the graveyard is being investigated.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said that some headstones were knocked to the ground, and others spray painted or tagged.

He described the scenes at the graveyard as “absolutely sickening to see”.

Damage to a headstone at the graveyard at Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig Co. Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Speaking to The Echo, he said: “If the perpetrators are found and caught, they should be persecuted to the full rigours of the law because it’s bad enough with everything that’s going on at the moment, people don’t need undue stress.

“To go to visit a deceased family member of a Sunday morning and to be met with this, it’s absolutely deplorable."

The Cork City South-West councillor said that the issue is something that “needs to be nipped in the bud”.

He said that CCTV footage will be taken from a school in close proximity as part of the ongoing investigation by gardaí.

“Are we really getting to a stage where we have to put CCTV camera systems in all our graveyards? That’s a desperate reflection on society if that’s the direction we’re going in, to be honest,” he said.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.