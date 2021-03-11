Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 18:36

Man remanded in custody in connection with seizure of €1.8m cannabis in Ringaskiddy

Polish national Kamil Wlizlo, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €1.8 million worth of cannabis herb in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Liam Heylin

Gardaí who seized 90 kilos of cannabis with a €1.8 million street value concealed in the panels of a van at Ringaskiddy on Tuesday charged a 21-year-old Polish man with drugs charges.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley made the arrest at Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy, on Tuesday and charged 21-year-old Kamil Wlizlo of Piekne, Eik, Poland, that on March 9 he had possession of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, and he had the drug for sale or supply.

It was reported that the drug detector dog Marley helped to sniff out the drugs during the search of the Polish-registered van, which had arrived from Roscoff, France.

The charges follow the discovery by customs officers of drugs wrapped in 37 separate parcels in a van that disembarked from the Brittany Ferries vessel, Armorique upon its arrival in Cork.

Det. Garda Dermot Crowley of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told how he charged Mr Wlizlo with the assistance of a Polish interpreter.

He said that Mr Wlizlo made no reply to either the possession charge or the possession for sale or supply charge when they were put to him after caution following translation by the interpreter.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody for the accused and he applied for a week’s adjournment in the case against Mr Wlizlo who was also assisted in court by an interpreter.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said the young Polish man was not applying for bail at this point so he was reserving his position on the matter though he indicated it was very unlikely he would apply for bail in the future.

Mr Buttimer stressed that his client had virtually no English and he said he would be applying for an interpreter to again assist with matters when the case is next up for mention.

He also applied for free legal aid, saying that Mr Wlizlo was a man of extremely limited means and Sgt Lyons said that gardaí accepted that he qualified for free legal aid.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Wlizlo in custody to appear again in court on March 18 by video link and he also granted him free legal aid and appointed Mr Buttimer to represent him.

