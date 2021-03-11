Covid-19 latest: HSE figures show dramatic drop in hospitalisations in Cork over last three months

The number of people with Covid-19 receiving hospital care in Cork has dropped significantly since January, with latest figures showing last night there were less than 15 people with the virus admitted to hospitals in the city.

According to the latest HSE figures, on Wednesday, there were 345 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital care around the country, down from 371 the previous day.

Of these 345 people, 12 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a further two people were being treated at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

On Tuesday, 12 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork hospitals.

There were 92 people with Covid-19 at critical care units nationwide last night, down from 93 the previous day. The figure included five people at the CUH and one person at the Mercy.

Hospitalisations in January and February

While the changes to the daily figures are small, an analysis of the numbers for the same date last month and in January show a dramatic drop in Covid-19 related hospitalisations both nationally, and in Cork over the last number of weeks.

Data for February 10th shows that on that date there were 990 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital care nationally including 76 people in Cork; 57 at the CUH and 19 at the Mercy.

On the same date there were 167 people receiving care at critical care units around the country including 14 ar CUH and four at the Mercy.

On January 10th, there were 1,499 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital care including 176 people in Cork with 135 of these patients being cared for at CUH and a further 41 people at the Mercy.

On the same date there were 127 people with the virus being cared for at critical care units including seven at CUH and two at the Mercy.

Drop in new cases

Data from the Department of Health also shows the dramatic reduction in the number of new cases being reported in Cork in recent weeks.

Last night, 41 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cork, bringing the number of cases reported in the county in the 14 days to March 9 to 311.

The 14-day case number reported for Cork on February 10, which related to the period up to February 9, was 1,229 and on January 10 the figure was 7,278.

More than 21, 345 cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic and at least 338 people with Covid-19 in the county have died.