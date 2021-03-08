‘If you pursue a career in something you enjoy, it will never feel like work’: UCC Professor shares advice to younger self 

Professor Anita Maguire from University College Cork has marked International Women’s Day by sharing life advice dedicated to her 17-year-old self.

Professor Maguire is the Vice President for Research and Innovation at University College Cork (UCC) and undertook her undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Chemistry at the University.

For International Women's Day, the Professor shared some words of wisdom for her younger self.

Professor Maguire began her advice to her 17-year-old self by saying: “Don’t worry about every detail- life has a way of working through wrinkles”.

“While something seems all-consuming one day, 2 weeks later it's often forgotten,” she said.

On #InternationalWomensDay, Prof. @anita_maguire, VP for @UCCResearch, shares advice to her 17-year-old self:



“Don’t worry about every detail – life has a way of working through wrinkles. While something seems all-consuming one day, 2 weeks later it's often forgotten. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/bqP1d90tKN — UCC Ireland (@UCC) March 8, 2021

She continued to note the importance of challenges in both personal life and career and the ability to overcome these challenges and having the resilience to do so.

“Success in a career and in life is not about never having any disappointments or challenges; instead, it is about having the resilience to work through these issues and come out the other side smiling.”

Prof. Maguire noted the importance of chasing dreams and said to choose a course of a career that is based on personal interests and enjoyment, rather than “what others see as a good idea”.

“If you pursue a career in something you enjoy, it will never feel like work but much more like pursuing your hobby,” she said.

The next piece of advice dealt with the importance of friends and family who are "the most important elements" of life.

"Make time for your family and friends along life’s path – they are the most important elements of your life and should never be taken for granted or ignored ‘until you have more time.”

Finally, Prof. Maguire concluded her advice by highlighting the importance of ignoring naysayers.

“In reality, there are very few limits to what can be achieved with sufficient determination. Leave the naysayers in their own bubble while you march on.”