Five charged after garda operation for Cork anti-lockdown demonstration

FIVE people arrested during garda operations mounted for yesterday’s anti lockdown demonstration in Cork have been charged.

A sixth person has been fined.

Two men arrested separately in Cork city were brought before Cork city district court yesterday evening.

One was charged with a public order offence while the other was charged with a breach of the Health Act 1947.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman appeared before Naas district court, charged with breaching the Health Act 1947, while a man arrested in north Cork was released and given a Fixed Payment Notice.

A garda spokeswoman added that a man arrested in Co Kerry has been charged and released.

She said: “He is scheduled to appear before Killarney District Court on the 16th March 2021.” The latter four were arrested at checkpoints set up on roads leading to Cork yesterday morning, under Operation Fanacht, for failing to comply with Garda directions under section 31(a)(7) Health Act 1947.