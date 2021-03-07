'Development of St Kevin’s site has the possibility to transform this section of the city': Calls for more consultation on Cork development plans 

PLANS for a strategic housing development on Cork’s northside are welcome, but questions still remain over aspects of the proposals, according to a Cork TD.

Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould has met the Land Development Agency to receive a briefing and discuss the St Kevin’s site development. An application for a 24,000sq m development on the grounds of the former St Kevin’s Hospital site in Shanakiel is with Bord Pleanála. The proposed development incorporates 266 residential units, a creche and an office/ enterprise centre.

However, Mr Gould has raised concerns about a “lack of consultation with the Land Development Agency” and said he has “a number of questions that needed answers” for his constituents. “The Land Development Agency are looking to develop further projects in Cork and it is vital that they learn lessons from this process,” Mr Gould said.

Despite this, he said the development is still absolutely welcome as it is much needed for the city. However, questions around tenure mix, road infrastructure and public transport access remain. He also called for consideration to be given to the derelict sites beside St Kevin’s and the possible impact these could have on access to the development.

“I’ll be writing to Cork City Council in the coming days to seek information on their plans for a potential compulsory purchase order of these,” Mr Gould said.

“The development of St Kevin’s site has the possibility to transform this section of the city. It could be a positive and beneficial development that would bring infrastructure and investment to the northside.”

An agency spokesperson said: “The Land Development Agency development on the St Kevin’s Hospital site offers the opportunity to deliver 266 sustainable homes, of various sizes, west of Cork city centre. The focus of the agency will be to maximise the provision of affordable housing on the site. The development will also include childcare facilities, open spaces and an office/ enterprise centre, which can stimulate employment in the area and help support continued home-working, helping to support a work/life balance for families.

“We have held constructive meetings with local councillors and local TDs from the area.”