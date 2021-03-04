City Council 'delighted' as 600 homes planned for Cork's northside go to tender 

SIX-HUNDRED new homes are set to be developed, along with a school, shop and other services, on lands on Cork city’s northside.

Cork City Council are seeking candidates interested in competing in a public procurement competition to deliver the homes at Kilnap, between the Old Whitechurch Road and Old Mallow Road, Cork City.

Cork City Council Assistant Chief Executive, Brian Geaney said: “We are delighted to be launching the call for participants in a project where we expect to deliver at least 600 new homes and facilities such as a school, neighbourhood shop and services.

“This is exciting because, as a City Council, we are now able to facilitate the delivery of large numbers of affordable homes as well as traditional social housing and we will be able to look at a mix of home types from apartments to houses and tenure type.”

The Council's Invitation for Expressions of Interest was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) and advertised on E-tenders earlier this week.

The scheme will be developed on a landbank measuring approximately 54 acres, which is zoned as residential in the 2015-2021 Cork City Development Plan.

The development site has benefitted from a major infrastructure-enabling project funded mainly by the Government’s Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) which included the provision of water, foul water and surface water drainage services, the construction of a spine/access road with ducting for electricity, gas, phone and other utilities, the undergrounding of overhead power and communications lines, as well as junction and improvement works on the Old Whitechurch Road and Old Mallow Road.

Plans for these 600 homes were initially mooted in 2018, when councillors were told that it could take as long as three years before people could live there.

This development will bring to more than 1,200 new homes being delivered on Cork’s northside in the coming years.

Longview Estates Ltd were, last year, conditionally granted permission from An Bord Pleanála to construct 753 residential dwellings in Ballyvolane.