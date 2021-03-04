Cork hospitals to host virtual service of remembrance for those who have lost a child

CORK University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital (MUH) are to host an online service of remembrance for families who have experienced the death of a child.

The multi-denominational service will take place digitally this year due to Covid restrictions.

"We were so disappointed to cancel our service last year as we know how important it is for families and also staff that looked after these children," Tyrone Horne, clinical nurse coordinator for children with life limiting conditions and chair of this project said.

"The families grief has not stopped because of Covid so it was important that we did something to remember their children," he continued.

Mr Horne said previous services have been very well received.

"One parent said it was lovely to think that the staff still cared about their child even though they had died.

"Another said it was a beautiful opportunity to grieve and celebrate their child with others who understood," Mr Horne from CUH/MUH added.

Daniel Nuzum, a member of the chaplaincy team at CUH, said he hopes the service will give people some comfort.

"This multi-denominational service of remembrance provides an opportunity for the hospital community to come together online and share with parents and families to remember their child, to offer support in what we hope will be a very gentle and reflective ceremony," he said.

"During the service of readings and music there will be a section where decorated heart keepsake will be hung on our tree of remembrance, messages will be written on these hearts for each child, families can email in a dedication and we will transcribe on to the heart.

"We will hope to have a balloon release to remember these children also."

The service will take place on Friday, March 12 at 7pm.

The online platform has yet to be announced.

For further details, contact Tyrone Horne (CUH/MUH) on 0864124373 or email cuh.childrensRS@hse.ie