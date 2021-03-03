Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 11:08

Covid case confirmed at Cork second-level school

A statement from the Cork Education and Training Board said: "Cork ETB has been informed of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the school."

A CASE of Covid-19 at a Cork second-level school has been confirmed this morning.

The HSE South has been notified of the case at Coachford Community College and a public health risk assessment has been undertaken.

A statement from the Cork Education and Training Board said: “Cork ETB has been informed of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the school. 

"The school has, at all times, followed and implemented all Department of Education and Skills and HSE guidelines. No member of staff or student has been deemed to be a close contact of the confirmed case by the HSE.” 

Schools reopened on Monday on a phased basis, for the first time since Christmas.

Students and staff delighted to return to school, but fears remain over further closures, says Cork principal

