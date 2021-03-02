Legal challenges preventing construction of M28 come to an end 

The legal challenge blocking the development of the M28 has been refused leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, clearing the way for the development of the motorway.

As a result of the decision, the challenges brought by the M28 Steering Group have now come to an end as the group cannot proceed any further.

In November, the M28 Steering Group were informed in the High Court that their legal challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s approval of the motorway could not be appealed.

The Steering Group, made up of local residents along the proposed route for the motorway, told The Echo at the time that they would continue to proceed with the matter with a petition to the Supreme Court.

However, their application has been declined and the group has now come to “the end of the road”.

Speaking to The Echo, Co-Chair of the Steering Group, Ger Harrington said that they are disappointed with the outcome but have exhausted all avenues.

“We’re very, very disappointed obviously. It’s the end of the road in terms of the legal processes end of it so we just have to accept it and move on,” he said.

The group had raised a number of issues which Mr Harrigton described as concerns which were “purely environmental, biodiversity, human health".

“The legal process has been exhausted and there’s only so far you can take things and when you come to the end of the road, that’s it unfortunately and we’re very, very disappointed obviously," he added.

The Cork Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the news, describing the M28 as an “essential piece of infrastructure”.

Speaking on the news, Chamber CEO Conor Healy said that the “decision is highly significant in that it now paves the way for the M28 Ringaskiddy upgrade to move ahead without further delay”.

“This essential piece of infrastructure, which is of national and regional importance, has been long delayed generating huge frustration," he said.

“The residents and daily commuters along this corridor can now look forward to infrastructure that is fit for purpose in terms of capacity and safety.

"It is very positive news that the highly valued industry base, IDA land bank and the Port of Cork can now be facilitated in delivering on development and expansion plans, which are of heightened importance as the region responds to existing and potential demands post-Brexit.”