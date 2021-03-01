Plans for redevelopment of former Cork bar rejected 

A PROPOSAL to redevelop the former Rochestown Inn has been rejected by Cork City Council, labelled by planners at City Hall as "visually awkward".

In December, developer John Sweeney had applied for permission to demolish the former Rochestown Inn building to construct a new two-and-a-half storey building.

The developer also sought permission to demolish an existing dwelling to the rear of the pub to construct a two-storey apartment building.

The application sought permission for a bar/restaurant with a function room, 11 bedroom suites in the main building and a detached two-unit apartment building.

Permission had also been sought for the development to include a change of use of an existing partially-built extension, linked to a planning application in 2011, omitting the off-licence in lieu of bar space.

However, Cork City Council has put the brakes on the proposals for a number of reasons, including the design, bulk, and elevational treatment of the scheme, which they said would be "out of character with the surrounding area and would seriously injure the amenities of the area and of adjoining properties".

A computer-generated image of the development that had been proposed.

Cork City Council’s planning department also labelled the development as "visually awkward", stating that it "lacks architectural coherence".

In rejecting the plans, the planning department also cited safety concerns.

"The proposed vehicular access to the site would join a busy public road at a point where sightlines are restricted.

"The planning authority is not satisfied on the basis of the submissions made on the application that the traffic likely to be generated by the proposed development would not endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard.

"The proposed development would also endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard because of the serious pedestrian and vehicular conflict which it would generate on the adjoining road," the planning department said.

The former Rochestown Inn has been closed for about five years after a serious fire gutted the premises.