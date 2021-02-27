99-year-old Cork woman says she's looking forward to returning to her local as 350 people receive Covid-19 jab at mass vaccine clinic

Being able to visit her local pub, the Waterloo Inn, is among the things which Cork woman Nora McAuliffe is most looking forward to once she receives her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and restrictions are eased.

99 year-old Nora McAuliffe from Ballygiblin, Blarney Co Cork gets her first dose of Pfizer BioNTech covid-19 vaccination from Dr Una O'Halloran, GP at the GP-led vaccination Centre at MTU (CIT). Pic; Larry Cummins

The Blarney woman was among some 350 people to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at the Bishopstown campus of Munster Technological University (MTU) today.

The centre will be used by a number of GP practices to vaccinate patients aged 70 years and older over the coming weeks.

Today, GPs vaccinated in the region of 350 patients aged 85 or over from certain GP practices in Cork City and Cork East.

It is expected that 2,500 people aged at least 70 will be vaccinated by GPs at the facility over at least the next six weekends.

Nora, who has six children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, said she was delighted to have received the vaccine.

The Blarney woman said that thankfully the past few months have not been too difficult for her.

“I didn’t mind it. I read the papers and books, and the neighbours were ringing me. My family are living near me,” she said.

Asked what she was most looking forward to once she received her second dose of the vaccine she laughed saying “I’d like a glass of brandy”, adding that she was looking forward to a visit to her local.

Glasheen couple Rhona and George Coulter also received the vaccine today with Rhona saying she felt “terrific” and “excited” to get the jab.

George and Rhona Coulter from Glasheen who got their first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech covid-19 vaccination at the GP-led vaccination Centre at MTU (CIT). Pic; Larry Cummins

The couple said while they've missed things like playing tennis, dancing, and seeing friends over the past few months, they have enjoyed each other's company.

“I’m a ballroom dancing teacher and I’d be working morning, noon and night so now, I nearly had a year off,” said Rhona.

She said that she and George planned their routine together each day.

“We went for a walk every day and we enjoy each other's company and we’re getting on grand. We listen to the news."

The couple already has a plan for the first things they would like to do once they have received the vaccine, and restrictions have eased, with Rhona saying she looking forward to hugging her grandchildren.

“To see all the family will be the first thing, then to see the friends and have some of the dancers back,” she said.

After that, Rhona said they are looking forward to the day when they can go on holidays again.

A vaccination cubicle at the centre at MTU. Pic; Larry Cummins

Dr Mike Thompson from Imokilly Medical Centre is GP lead at the centre and is co-ordinating the GPs and administrative staff as well as the medical students who have volunteered their services at the facility.

He said that there was a sense of euphoria at the centre today.

“We have 21 GP practices today with over 50 GPs and practice nurses coming together to vaccinate the eldest people of our population today, the over 85s, who have definitely borne the brunt of it with cocooning or with Covid.”

He said it was a big relief for patients as they began to receive the vaccine.

“It’s the start of the end we hope.

“Everyone is so grateful and there’s just a fantastic atmosphere here today.” he said.