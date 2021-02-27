Cork beauty salon owner wants to reopen despite Level 5 Covid restrictions

A CORK businesswoman has said that she wants to reopen her business despite the current Level 5 restrictions and has asked other businesses to show their support for the idea.

Susan Ryan, owner of Susan Ryan Beauty in Cork has said that bills are continuing to mount up amid the closure of her business and she is aiming to raise awareness on the issue.

Speaking to The Echo, she said that her aim is to get support from like-minded business owners.

“What I’m mainly trying to do now is get support from other businesses, we would pick a date, let’s say in two weeks-time approximately and we all decided to open,” she said.

“I can’t continue to live on a PUP payment. I have a business that bills are still there, they’re still mounting, the same as any other business. Just because we’re closed doesn’t mean there’s not bills coming in. They have to be met.”

Ms Ryan said she fears the repercussions of re-opening amid Level 5 and if she decides to do so, her plan would be to “open up and carry-on business with all restriction guidelines”.

She said her salon was open for approximately 14 weeks in total last year.

“My livelihood is gone, clients are gone, they’re probably getting their treatments on the black market somewhere - that’s booming. So, I will have to go back and re-build a business that was booming.”

Ms Ryan said that despite restrictions, many people continue to avail of and offer treatments from home, describing it as a “huge problem”.

She said that she has received support since raising the issue publicly.

“I’ve had about 500 people who have said I’m absolutely right and they’re there to support me and when I open, they will be in to have their treatments.

“I will organize whatever needs to be done for the Government to sit up and take notice and say enough is enough,” added Ms Ryan.

In supporting the Covid-19 public health public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has said they will continue to adopt a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives,” a spokesperson said.

In respect of regulations, which are declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána said they continue to adopt the approach of the Four Es which see Gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.

“Where Gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued where appropriate.”