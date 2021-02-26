Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 16:34

Watch: Cork comedian goes viral with sketch addressing post-Brexit situation

Amy Nolan

A Cork comedian has sent the internet into overdrive with a sketch addressing the post-Brexit situation.

In just 24 hours Tadhg Hickey's latest video, 'Loyalism, but in a house share in Cork', has amassed one million views on Twitter alone.

The video sees Hickey take on the roles of Northern Ireland loyalists, England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Using a Cork house share as an allegory, Hickey addresses some of the big questions post-Brexit.

With Scotland "probably moving out soon anyway" England suggests Northern Ireland should follow suit.

"I'd be happy to have you in my place," Ireland says. "There's a room on the top floor, it'd be perfect for you."

Europe also makes an appearance telling Northern Ireland they would be "more than welcome" to hang out at their place.

His political satire has been shared widely, picked up by the BBC and shared by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The sketch came as a new constitutional committee was set up in Downing Street to oversee relationships across the UK.

