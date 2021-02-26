Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 12:31

Gardaí discover body of third male in North Cork

Gardaí discover body of third male in North Cork

The scene in North Cork where the bodies of the men have been discovered. Picture by Larry Cummins

Maeve Lee

An Garda Síochána have discovered the body of male in a river in a remote location near the scene where the bodies of two men were previously discovered in North Cork.

Shortly before midnight, Gardaí in Mitchelstown were alerted to an incident at a farmhouse and lands at Curragorm, Mitchelstown.

A male in his 60s was discovered deceased in the farmyard and following a further search, the body of a second male in his 60s was also discovered in a shed on the farmyard.

Both males are related.

This morning, Gardaí commenced a search for a third male, also related, believed to be driving a Red Toyota Corolla Carvan, 03 WW 1556.

Members of the public with any information were asked to call 999 immediately and urged to not approach the vehicle. 

The car has since found by Gardaí parked at an unconnected farmhouse at Killacluig, Mitchelstown.

An Garda Síochána have discovered the body of male in a river in a remote location nearby. 

Investigations are ongoing at this time to recover and identify this body.

Garda cordon near Killacluig church. Picture by Larry Cummins
Garda cordon near Killacluig church. Picture by Larry Cummins

A number of scenes have now been preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau today.

The bodies of the two males remain at the scene.

Dr Margot Bolster, Locum Assistant State Pathologist will attend the scene and post mortems will be carried out at Cork University Hospital later.

Local Councillor Frank O’ Flynn said that locals are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

“The people in the locality are shocked by this latest tragedy.

“It’s hard to come to terms with. I feel very sad for the family and the people of the locality and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”

 Councillor Kay Dawson also noted the shock in the community.

“Words wouldn’t describe the shock that is in Mitchelstown this morning. It’s unbelievable stuff.” 

An Garda Síochána appeal to any person with information on the incidents that occurred last night to contact investigating Gardai at Mitchelstown Garda Station 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Gardaí locate vehicle following discovery of two bodies in North Cork

More in this section

Developers unsuccessful in their appeal of refusal for housing development in Cork city Developers unsuccessful in their appeal of refusal for housing development in Cork city
From Local to Global - Kinsale Gin Departs Port of Cork for China Consignment of Kinsale Gin departs Port of Cork for China
Gardaí locate vehicle following discovery of two bodies in North Cork Gardaí locate vehicle following discovery of two bodies in North Cork
Coronavirus - Fri Feb 19, 2021

Wheelchair user calls for those with disabilities to be prioritised in vaccine rollout

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY