Gardaí discover body of third male in North Cork

An Garda Síochána have discovered the body of male in a river in a remote location near the scene where the bodies of two men were previously discovered in North Cork.

Shortly before midnight, Gardaí in Mitchelstown were alerted to an incident at a farmhouse and lands at Curragorm, Mitchelstown.

A male in his 60s was discovered deceased in the farmyard and following a further search, the body of a second male in his 60s was also discovered in a shed on the farmyard.

Both males are related.

This morning, Gardaí commenced a search for a third male, also related, believed to be driving a Red Toyota Corolla Carvan, 03 WW 1556.

Members of the public with any information were asked to call 999 immediately and urged to not approach the vehicle.

The car has since found by Gardaí parked at an unconnected farmhouse at Killacluig, Mitchelstown.

An Garda Síochána have discovered the body of male in a river in a remote location nearby.

Investigations are ongoing at this time to recover and identify this body.

Garda cordon near Killacluig church. Picture by Larry Cummins

A number of scenes have now been preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau today.

The bodies of the two males remain at the scene.

Dr Margot Bolster, Locum Assistant State Pathologist will attend the scene and post mortems will be carried out at Cork University Hospital later.

Local Councillor Frank O’ Flynn said that locals are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

“The people in the locality are shocked by this latest tragedy.

“It’s hard to come to terms with. I feel very sad for the family and the people of the locality and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”

Councillor Kay Dawson also noted the shock in the community.

“Words wouldn’t describe the shock that is in Mitchelstown this morning. It’s unbelievable stuff.”

An Garda Síochána appeal to any person with information on the incidents that occurred last night to contact investigating Gardai at Mitchelstown Garda Station 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.