New figures show drop in number of people with Covid-19 at Cork hospitals 

The number of people with Covid-19 receiving hospital care has dropped again, with the HSE’s chief executive saying that while there is a “long exit” from the current wave, “we will get there”.

Latest HSE figures show last night 597 people with the virus were receiving care in hospitals nationwide, down from 642 the previous day, and from 990 two weeks ago.

On the same date last month, 1,930 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised nationally.

Figures show that this decrease is also being seen locally.

Last night, 33 people with the virus were being cared for across Cork University Hospital (CUH) and the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), down from 39 the previous night.

Two weeks previous, there were 68 people with Covid-19 being treated at Cork hospitals while on January 24, there were 188 people with the virus being cared for across CUH and MUH.

In a post on social media, HSE CEO Paul Reid said: “As of last night, thankfully those in hospital with #COVID19 is down to 597 with 135 in ICU. Some welcome news for our exhausted healthcare staff too. This is a long exit route from this wave for everyone. But we will get there.”