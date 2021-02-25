Cork actor in New York preparing for live-stream theatre performance

A CORK actor is making the world his stage as he prepares for a streamed theatre performance live from New York.

Michael Mellamphy, who grew up in Hollyhill and curated this year's Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival in New York, is now set to appear in the role of "The O'Rahilly" in the play The Unsung Hero.

The production is scheduled to stream online at 7pm from March 16 to March 20 in line with Saint Patrick’s Week festivities.

It will feature music from Rob Vickers who scooped an Olivier Award for his performance in Les Miserables in London’s West End. Choreography from internationally-renowned dancer Nawal Elabdri of Prodijig fame and vocals from Rebecca Murphy also feature. Penned by David Gilna, the play centres around the Co-Founder of the Irish Volunteers known as The O’Rahilly and Vice-President of the Cumann na mBan, Nannie O’Rahilly.

Cork actor Mick Mellamphy.

This will be The Pigeon Theatre Company’s second production following the success of Cork man, Conal Creedon’s “The Cure” in 2019. It will be presented in association with David Gilna Productions.

Michael Mellamphy - best known for his role as Sean McGuire in the video game Redemption 2 released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - spoke of his excitement about the event.

"Having executed an almost month-long festival of over 20 productions with 1st Irish 2021 entirely online, I feel re-energised about presenting the work of playwrights in this format.

"Although we miss the intimacy of live performances, we are able to reach new heights with audience engagement.

"The most exciting element of this project with David Gilna productions and my own The Pigeon Theatre Company is being able to tell the story of a somewhat overlooked Irish hero, 'The O’ Rahilly' to a new audience."

Information and tickets are available by going to www.Thepigeontheatre.com The production can be viewed for 24 hours after a ticket is purchased.

