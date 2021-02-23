Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 11:58

Funding approved for new pedestrian access to Tramore Valley Park

The main entrance to Tramore Valley Park from the N27 South Link Road. Funding has now been approved by the NTA to open a new pedestrian access route into the park. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has approved funding for the planned upgrading of Half Moon Lane and the junction of Half Moon Lane with South Douglas Road to provide a new pedestrian and cycle access to Tramore Valley Park.

Speaking to The Echo, Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the funding allocation from the NTA of €350,000, which he said should be “more than enough to finish the work”.

The funding is part of a €29.6 million package from the NTA allocated to Cork City Council to improve sustainable transport across the city.

As part of the package announced earlier this month, €1.5 million was also announced to progress a long-awaited pedestrian and cycle link from the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park, which includes a bridge over the N40.

Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan described the funding announcement for both projects as “fantastic news” both of which he said are “long overdue”.

However, whilst funding has been approved, Covid-19 restrictions have caused some delays.

“The process for the detailed design of the approved scheme for the Half Moon Lane pedestrian/cycle entrance including the preparation of tender documents, issuing of tenders and appointment of contractor has commenced.

“The process has been delayed due to the current Level 5 restrictions.

“This process will take approximately eight to ten weeks,” David Joyce, director of operations with Cork City Council stated in a report to councillors at last night’s South Central Local Area Committee meeting.

In November, councillors approved Part 8 planning to facilitate the opening of the Half Moon Lane entrance to Tramore Valley Park.

The new layout, when completed, will see changes to the junction with the South Douglas Road as well as changes on the lane itself.

Tramore Valley Park, on the site of the remediated city landfill, was officially opened in May of 2019 but there has been ongoing criticism about its pedestrian and cycling access points.

Funding for Mahon to Marina Greenway and MacCurtain Street: Sustainable transport projects in Cork to receive €45m

tramore valley park
