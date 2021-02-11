Sustainable transport projects in Cork to receive €45m in funding

The National Transport Authority has announced allocations totalling €45.39m for 80 sustainable transport projects in Cork City and County.

The NTA has today announced €240m in funding nationally for 468 sustainable transport projects in 12 local authority areas as part of the National Investment Fund.

This year’s allocations have increased by just over €130m as compared to last year’s and will support the addition of 233 new projects to the NTA’s investment programme in 2021.

This is a multi-annual programme with the primary objective of investing in walking and cycling infrastructure, along with other sustainable mobility projects such as bridge and junction maintenance.

The programme for 2021 is a split between brand new projects and those which have already been announced or scheduled.

Of the 80 projects in Cork, 39 are entirely new and will receive funding of over €18m.

The others are existing projects for which ongoing funding over €27m to be provided to Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

Among existing projects being funded are the first phase of the Mahon to Marina Greenway in Cork city and the Ballinacurra to Midleton cycle route in Cork county, which has been allocated €3.2m and €1.3m respectively.

The new projects being funded include cycle detection at signalised junctions and cycling support measures in Cork City which will see an allocation of €800,000 and automatic bollards which will support the implementation of 17 new pedestrianised streets which will help to facilitate active travel within the city, with an allocation of €615,000.

In Cork County, Bothar Guidel Road cycle lane will see €35,000 in funding and the Carrigtwohill to Middleton Cycle Route will receive €100,000.

The NTA is also helping to realise the ambition of the Cork Metropolitan Area Draft Transport Strategy 2040 with new funding for the Lee to Sea Cycle Route Study.

Cork City Council has warmly welcomed the €29.6 million in funding announced by the National Transport Authority to improve sustainable transport across Cork City.

Speaking on the announcement, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh said:

"This significant investment in the city’s infrastructure and will help make cycling, walking and public transport more accessible by upgrading and developing new infrastructure in the city centre, suburbs and towns.

“I am delighted to see the Government delivering for the city by investing in these new facilities which will not only improve our infrastructure but our quality of life.”

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said that the allocation marks a massive step forward in providing green sustainable transport options to our cities, suburbs and hinterlands.

"The projects that the NTA are funding will make a real difference to commuters and leisure seekers alike. Improving infrastructure for cycling and walking will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone.

"That’s good news for communities, and good news for the economy."