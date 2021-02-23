200 new jobs to be created in Cork 

SIXTY new jobs are to be created in Cork over the next three years, with 200 in the pipeline within the next seven as Microchip Technology is investing $20M to create a new development centre based in Cork.

The new facility will open during Q1 CY21 and will reinforce Microchip’s existing presence in Ireland and boost the pool of engineering talent across key skills.

Located close to the city centre, this new facility will incorporate an engineering lab to support state-of-the-art innovation and extend Microchip’s regional customer support. The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Initially, the development centre will focus on mixed-signal integrated circuit design, applications and software development for high-speed networking, timing and synchronization products, high voltage power management devices and solutions, high reliability integrated power systems and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA).

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “I welcome Microchip Technology’s $20m investment in a new development centre in Cork. Eventually, this centre will create 200 new jobs and is further testament to the depth of engineering and research talent in the country.

"The partnerships established with leading Irish universities will also ensure strong opportunities for graduates in the growing digital economy. I wish them every success.”

Close partnerships with Irish universities will enable the Microchip development centre to offer internships and collaborate on key next-generation initiatives. The partnership between the development centre and leading Universities in Ireland will enhance the knowledge base and skill levels of engineers in the semiconductor development space in Ireland.

The development centre will also participate in Microchip’s New College Graduate (NCG) programme, which operates worldwide, and in the Government of Ireland’s Skillnet programme which promotes the development of future skills.

The development centre will build on Microchip’s existing presence in Ireland which is a mix of operations in Dublin, Cork and Ennis. As part of a network of development centres across Europe, the Cork development centre will work seamlessly with many Microchip business units. The creation of jobs will include engineers for integrated circuit design and testing, hardware and software system design, applications development plus field and customer support.

Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “This is really welcome news from Microchip.

"There is a deep pool of talent in Cork and the South West enabling companies like Microchip to grow and embed their operations in Ireland.

"This investment will result in the creation of 60 new jobs over the next three years, with a further expansion of up to 200 over the next seven years. Congratulations to the team involved and best of luck for the future.”

“The new Microchip development centre in Cork will establish a significant R&D presence in Ireland and emphasise Microchip’s commitment to Ireland and Europe as a whole,’ explains Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO-Elect of Microchip.

“Cork was chosen for the development centre as it is the second-largest city in Ireland, with a growing pool of talented engineers and the Centre will add to Microchip’s ability to deliver superior products and be able to provide timely response to our customers. Availability of analogue and mixed-signal talent is another key factor in selecting Cork.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Microchip is very welcome. The company’s investment in a new development centre aligns with IDA’s Strategy to attract engineering development activity to Ireland and to secure investments for regional locations. I wish Microchip every success with this initiative.”