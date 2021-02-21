Lifeboat volunteers respond to call after surfer got into difficulty at Cork beach 

THE Courtmacsherry All-Weather Trent Call RNLI Lifeboat was called to assist a surfer who had got into difficulty off Garrettstown this afternoon.

The RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 3.40pm to assist the surfer who had got into difficulty off Garretstown Beach near the Old Head of Kinsale.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat reached the area within 15 minutes of the alert.

However, with assistance from family members, the surfer was already able to get ashore to safety.

The Old Head/Seven Heads Coastguard Unit also assisted in the callout.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Operations Manager Brian O’Dwyer praised his crew for their swift response.

“It was great to see the fast response of our voluntary crew again. They were at the scene very quickly,” he said.

Mr O'Dwyer reiterated that it is important to call the rescue services at 112 or 999 quickly once any incident occurs.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI officers who were on active duty on shore today.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew involved in the emergency callout were Coxswain Ken Cashman, mechanic Pat Lawton, crew members Denis Murphy, Mark John Gannon and Peter Nunan.