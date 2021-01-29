Emergency services personnel involved in dramatic rescue in Cork

A man was successfully airlifted by Rescue 115 and taken to Cork University Hospital following an emergency callout on Friday evening.

The Courtmacsherry All-Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called out on Friday evening to assist a man who was in difficulty on board a boat in Ring Harbour near Clonakilty.

The man on board the boat required immediate attention and both the Lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue 115 Helicopter were on the scene just after 5pm.

In a difficult situation, on dangerous coastline terrain the man was successfully airlifted by Rescue 115 and taken to Cork University Hospital. The Lifeboat stood by as the operation was carried out in the shallow waters just off Inchydoney Island.

Assisting in this evening’s callout was the Coastguard Ground Unit from Castlefreke, the West Cork Rapid Response team, the Clonakilty Fire Brigade, and local emergency personnel.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O’Dwyer thanked all the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat crew members for their professionalism. He praised the crew members for their ‘great dedication’ throughout this multi-agency rescue.

Mr O'Dwyer reiterated that it is important to call the rescue services at 112 or 999 quickly once any incident occurs.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew involved in the emergency callout this evening were Coxswain Sean O’Farrell, Mechanic Stuart Russell, crew members Ken Cashman, Paul McCarthy, Dave Philips, and Evin O’Sullivan.