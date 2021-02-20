Illegal dumping on grounds of Mayfield United AFC

MAYFIELD United AFC officials have expressed their disappointment following the dumping of rubbish at their club entrance which occurred overnight.

Mayfield United AFC Secretary Adrian Saville said their club chairman Tadhg O’Neill came upon the distressing incident of fly-tipping this morning when he opened up the facility.

“It is very disheartening for all our members. We are very angry and disappointed. It is a kick in the teeth for everyone associated with the club. We have great facilities and we are trying out best. We are assuming it happened overnight. Our chairman was opening the gates for the Cobh Ramblers first team who are currently using our facilities for training purposes. It creates a very bad impression which is so disappointing,” he said.

The club secretary said the club committee members regularly engage in clean-ups as a result of anti-social behaviour, but this latest incident won’t deter them from providing such a valuable amenity within the local community.

“It is very sad to witness the rubbish being left there. We are trying to do our best for the community. As a committee, we have been doing regular clean-ups in recent weeks as there has been a bit of antisocial behaviour as a result of young people meeting up and leaving their rubbish there. We would have had incidents like this over the years, unfortunately. People driving up and dumping their rubbish.

"We will go again. We won’t give in to these people. We will tidy it up. We have received great support from local politicians. The Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh said he will raise it in the City Hall.”

Mayfield United AFC boasts top-of-the-range facilities, which includes four pitches and an all-weather pitch and they have CCTV, but unfortunately, it doesn’t have access to their entrance said Mr Saville.

The illegal dumping which occurred on the grounds of Mayfield United AFC. Club officials have expressed their disappointment following the dumping of rubbish at their club entrance which occurred overnight.

“We have CCTV on the pitches and in the clubhouse, but not at the entrance. We have got 35 acres so unfortunately, we can’t enclose it off. We have the main gate but people can get on the side. We are behind a housing estate so people can jump over a ditch if needs be.”

Councillor John Maher wants the bye-laws to be enacted.

“We need to start enacting the bye-laws which have been passed. Fines can be issued if people can’t prove how they are disposing of their rubbish. We need enforcement officers out and about. From a Cork City Council perspective, we need to be more forceful. We need to stop the illegal dumpers and we need to start making examples. It is a small minority who needs to be stopped.

“Mayfield United AFC is a great club. It is so tough on the volunteers who are doing such great work. It is soul-destroying.”