Cork TD calls for more detail as phased reopening of schools planned for start of March 

The Cork TD remains concerned about children with special education needs in mainstream schools.
“I am concerned about children with special educational needs in the mainstream schools who seem to have fallen off the agenda. They have no date for their return which is a pity. They need to be the next priority. They need support.”
Donal Deasy, principal of Morning Star National School in Ballyphehane, welcomed news of a return.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone is safe. We are taking into account all safety considerations. We have listened to all the concerns from the staff. We have taken everything on board. We have got all the equipment in place. All bubbles will stay separate. Our rooms are much bigger than previously also due to the recent extension work. All pods will stay separate. Hand sanitizers will stay in place. We will follow Covid policy to the letter,”
The Morning Star national school pupils will be returning to a recently completed extension programme which will be a further cause of celebration, said Mr Deasy.
“The kids will be returning to a new classroom, new sensory room, new car park, and a new playground. We are welcoming four ASD classes back next Monday. They will be the first pupils to see the next extension. It is the dawn of a new era for us."