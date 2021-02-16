Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 17:42

Covid-19 latest: 744 confirmed cases and 33 additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 744 confirmed cases.

Of these deaths, 31 occurred in February while two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has been a total of 3,980 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15 February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

There is now a total of 211,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare, 20 in Cork and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.

373 are male and 366 are female while 68 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 31 years old.

As of 8 am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU.

There has been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13 February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

176,926 people have received their first dose 91,625 people have received their second dose.

