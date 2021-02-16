Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 09:26

Drop in number of people with Covid-19 in hospital in Cork 

Last night, 40 people  with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH)

There’s been a drop in the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital.

Figures from the HSE show that last night 849 people with the virus were being cared for at hospitals around the country, down from 928 the previous day.

On Sunday, 67 people with Covid-19 were being treated at hospitals across Cork but this figure had dropped to 56 people yesterday.

Of these, 40 people were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 16 people being treated at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

Nationally, 155 people with Covid-19 were being treated at critical care units yesterday.

There were 12 people with Covid-19 receiving care at the critical care unit at CUH and 4 people with Covid-19 being treated at the critical care unit at MUH.

CUH has highest number of available beds 

The HSE figures show there were 533 general beds available at hospitals nationally yesterday with the largest number of available beds at CUH where 101 beds were available.

Elsewhere in Cork five beds were available at the Mercy.

There were 36 critical care beds available nationally, however there were no critical care beds available at either CUH or the Mercy.

